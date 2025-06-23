Fresh Economic Thinking
Death and COVID. It's personal.
The COVID vaccine's toll
14 hrs ago
•
Cameron Murray
22
34
Supply and Demand: They MUST apply to housing (Part I)
Those who say supply and demand don't apply to housing are wrong. Yet most of those who swear that their version of supply and demand explains home…
Jun 16
•
Cameron Murray
7
5
FET #57: Is it crazy to tax unrealised gains in superannuation? Talking tax with John Humphreys
Taxpayers Alliance Chief Economist John Humphreys joins the FET podcast to talk all things tax.
Jun 9
•
Cameron Murray
4
11
59:52
FET #56: Why does Ben Phillips reckon there is no Australian housing crisis?
A chat about surprising housing market data, taxing superannuation, and the state of the public debate on economics
Jun 2
•
Cameron Murray
2
14
43:32
May 2025
Explainer: Supply Constraints do not Explain House Price and Quantity Growth
A detailed look at a recent working paper that is making waves amongst housing economists
May 26
•
Cameron Murray
and
Tim Helm
18
11
FET #55: Daniel Hess on whether housing density destroys fertility
Does urban density and apartment living cause lower fertility?
May 19
•
Cameron Murray
7
9
1:48:23
FET #54: Aussie political elections just work
Australia's elections run smoothly and efficiently. But are they perfect? We do a post-mortem on the process of political elections.
May 12
•
Cameron Murray
4
1
37:44
Retirement Rort: The economic case against Australia’s superannuation orthodoxy
Everyone who studies the superannuation system closely learns its flaws. Here's why it is time to move on from "super is good, let's improve it" to…
May 5
•
Cameron Murray
15
4
April 2025
Rent, Rage, Repeat: Housing’s predictable election comeback
Our political debates about housing repeat as regularly as the property cycle
Apr 28
•
Cameron Murray
17
7
Devaluating Everything. Universities
How technology, feminisation, and immigration, are devaluing universities
Apr 21
•
Cameron Murray
16
19
Construction costs DO NOT increase housing asset prices, they SHAPE the density and quality of the pool of feasible homes (Part II)
Part II of a series on why we don't know if housing construction productivity is rising or falling, and even if productivity was falling, why that won't…
Apr 14
•
Cameron Murray
8
FET #53: How foreign aid fails and why scrapping USAID could empower development
How to understand the aid industry from an insider
Apr 7
•
Cameron Murray
4
