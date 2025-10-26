FET #63: Is Canada's housing market a glimpse into the future for Australia?

Would you believe that the same stories told in Australian housing debates about a lack of supply were dominant in Toronto, Canada, right up until the bust?

I speak with Canadian real estate analyst and broker John Pasalis about how the market has changed in the past few years in Canada—from a speculative mania, to a sudden stop, to a new slow grind.

Amongst it all, new apartment construction has plummeted, banks are facing numerous financing risks, and the outlook is soft.

We also pick up the importance of the post-COVID immigration boom on the housing story.

Find John’s Move Smartly podcast here, and follow him on Twitter here.

