"What’s the point of spending time and energy articulating coherent economic analysis when demand for it is so niche? "

Well, hopeful you enjoy the work for the work's sake as well, and not just how its received.

I have appreciated your work in housing especially. For those of us who never saw what liberalism said it saw, your writings are fresh air that cannot be found anywhere in the US.

We all share the angst that current deregulatory/supply-only housing policy is both an accidental theory that is now empirically failing. How much collateral damage will it do? In particularly it lacks a model that reflects the real economic equilibria that you have written about.

My introspection for the year is to see more deeply how liberalism is failing, not because govt shouldn't be doing the things it tries to do, but because it simply can't do them properly, in no small part because of their complexity, and because, by definition any number of egos > 1 cannot be made to agree on anything. First, do no harm. When I ran for and held office, I told people there were two prongs to policy. Doing the right thing, and doing the thing right. It doesn't matter how right the policy might be if its done wrong.

Thanks for your work. Best luck in future decisions.

