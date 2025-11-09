FET #64: Woke university cancels man for health science research - a chat with James Nuzzo

James Nuzzo’s sports science and health research shows the gap between perception and reality when it comes to gender issues. This research, and especially his public comments about his various studies, got him cancelled and squeezed out by Edith Cowan University. You can read about it here in detail.

As someone with an interest in the pursuit of truth and who is frustrated when the public conversation is at odds with the data, this topic is of interest.

For example, few would realise that women became the majority of university students four decades ago, and are now the majority of staff too. So why is there still such a big push to give women more opportunities in higher education when it is men who have been behind for decades?

