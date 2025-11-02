Fresh Economic Thinking

Going to throw out an opinion that might be a bit unpopular because it goes against the type of populist views that exalt the 'mum and dad' little guy trope.

The author mentions a few things about negative gearing, and remarks that changes to negative gearing serve less to level the playing field and more to "to push out pesky mum-and-dad investors in favour of large institutional landlords". The tone and sentiment seemingly implies that he may have sympathetic views towards the average mum-and-dad investors, and may view them as being unfairly disadvantaged in the face of institutional investors.

Firstly, large institutional landlords also take advantage of negative gearing tax concessions, so it's not exactly clear how reforming or abolishing negative gearing tax concessions would favour them over the mum-and-dad investor types.

Secondly, while it's a common trope that mum-and-dad landlords treat their tenants better than large institutional landlords, I've never seen any actual evidence to back up this view.

I've seen plenty of anecdotal claims about large institutional landlords being terrible to their tenants, but I've also seen plenty of anecdotal claims about mum-and-dad landlords being terrible to their tenants.

It honestly just seems like some whishy-washy idealistic trope about how the mum-and-dad investors are so noble and great, even though there's no firm evidence that indicates that they're better landlords than large institutional landlords.

Thirdly, while there'll always be a demand for rental properties from certain segments of society, it doesn't exactly change the fact that most tenants don't exactly want to be tenants. Opinion poll research on tenants conducted by the AHURI generally shows that a large majority of tenants would prefer to own their homes outright rather than being renters.

I bring this up, because plenty of tenants who show up at auctions hoping to buy their first homes end up getting outbid and blocked from buying their first homes by cashed up 'mum-and-dad' investors, who in turn become their landlords.

Mum-and-dad investors buying rental properties does increase the supply of rental properties, which on the surface would push rental prices down.

But they simultaneously stop potential first-home buyers from buying their first homes, which forces them to remain in the rental market longer. This keeps the demand for rental properties higher than it otherwise would be, which helps to counteract any lower price effects that the increase in rental supply would cause.

I'm more sympathetic to those who are trying to buy their first home, rather than those who are trying to buy their third or fourth home. It genuinely doesn't matter if a landlord is a large institutional investor or a 'mum-and-dad' investor, they're both going to crowd out potential first home buyers and keep them trapped in a rental market they'd prefer to leave.

Fourth, there's not exactly any strong evidence that negative gearing has kept housing prices down, but as a tax concession, it still takes billions of dollars out of the federal budget each year. That's money that could be used for something like the type of public housing developer that Cameron Murray advocates for.

Even if you don't think changing negative gearing will have any positive effects on housing prices, it's still a waste of money that could be used for far better use.

According to the model, something has to give: either prices ease, interest rates fall, incomes rise, or some mix of all three.

So we have a bubble.

In the 12 months since from what I can gather only interest rates have fallen enough to close the 9% unaffordability gap.

Inflation on the rise, interest rates to increase again?

