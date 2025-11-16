Fresh Economic Thinking

KP
1d

This tracks with my observations, but that chart is stupid.

One factor that I think drives men but particularly women's participation in higher education is the credentialling of female dominated industries. Being a teacher never used to require a 3 or 4 year degree and a Bachelors. My mother-in-law got her diploma of teaching 2 years after high school and was in a classroom for 6 months of that two years. She cut her teeth teaching in Bondi Public school before Bondi was gentrified, it was a lesson in the best and worst of humanity. Nursing was basically an apprenticeship until the 1970s as well. So was engineering, business administration, childcare, accounting, journalism, radio and television broadcasting etc... cadetships, apprenticeships and professional development have all been outsourced to universities which I think has reduced the need for 'entry level' jobs to be provided because workplaces use degrees as a heuristic for quality control in these professions. Now its coming back to bite us because we've pushed a ton more kids into academic environments that aren't suited to academics, or simply can't afford the opportunity cost of part-time work for 3 years. Many would be wonderful nurses, teachers, journalists, engineers etc if they had access to apprenticeship/cadetship models of education in these fields where quality is really dependent on actual hands-on experience and could earn a decent wage for real world work.

You now need a three year degree to fill out paperwork and break wind in an office these days and we deny teenagers VALUABLE life experience by insisting that they must get into Uni at all costs so don't get that job stacking shelves at woollies or at the bakery or a lifeguard at the pool over summer, it will distract you from studying.

Adien Treleaven
1d

It seems that just about all categories of people are 'starting life out later' as a reflection of population ageing - increasing retirement ages, increasing amount of time spent studying, and careers starting out later.

One of the difficulties in trying to make an 'apples-to-apples' comparison between demographics and generations is that consumption spending was relatively more expensive as a share of income for young boomers, for example. There were also fewer available consumption opportunities. So high asset prices are arguably a reflection of 'cheap consumption.'

I think that if one was to take a typical 1970s consumption basket and rely on it for their living today, they would have considerably more income leftover to service housing costs. It would, however, probably not be a particularly adequate standard of living by today's standard.

We often associate the period of decades ago with 'better value' for money in terms of price levels being much lower than they are today. What matters, however, is the level of those prices relative to the incomes. For many goods and services, the relative prices today are much cheaper than they were decades ago.

