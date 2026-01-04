Fresh Economic Thinking

Supply starts when speculation ends: Searching for a theory of housing production

Cameron Murray and Tim Helm
Jan 04, 2026

Wouldn’t it be great if we had a coherent way of understanding the economics of housing supply?

You might be surprised, given the confidence of the prognostications of public commentators, that most don’t have a broadly accepted economic theory of why homes are built.

It’s all ad hoc and often contradictory.

Here, Tim Helm walks through the main empirical patterns that need to be explained by our economic theory of housing supply, and steps through why most current approaches are a poor fit.

A good written explanation is here.

Explainer: Markets efficiently delay building feasible new homes

Explainer: Markets efficiently delay building feasible new homes

Cameron Murray
·
September 22, 2024
Read full story

Thanks for listening.

As always, please like, share, comment, and subscribe. Thanks for your support. You can find Fresh Economic Thinking on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Theme: Happy Swing by Serge Quadrado Music—Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

Interested in learning more? Fresh Economic Thinking runs in-person and online workshops to help your organisation dig into the economic issues you face and learn powerful insights.

