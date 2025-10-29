Economist Cameron Murray on Housing
A recording from Cameron Murray and William Miller's live video
Oct 29, 2025
Fresh Economic Thinking
Cameron Murray is famous for questioning sacred cows and conventional wisdoms of both left and right. We chat about Cameron's latest Twitter battle and then delve into a controversy. Wide-ranging analysis - no topic out of bounds - inequality, regulation, housing, superannuation, lockdowns, tax, war, the meaning of life.
