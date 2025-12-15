Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

Share post
FET #67: The story of building a new academy for free thinkers, in a castle, X-Men style

Academia Libera Mentis is a new academy creating small scale intensive education for the 21st century
Cameron Murray's avatar
Cameron Murray
Dec 15, 2025

Previously, I have described an educational experiment happening in a castle in Belgium, called Academia Libera Mentis (ALM). It is run by my friend and co-author, Paul Frijters, with his wife Erika Turkstra, and alongside Gigi Foster and many others.

Academia Libera Mentis: An oasis for learning

Academia Libera Mentis: An oasis for learning

Cameron Murray
·
March 10, 2024
Read full story

In this episode, we discuss the story of this endeavour, as told in the upcoming book Minds that Dare. You can read about the trials and tribulations of this educational endeavour at the ALM substack.

Check out the ALM website and the courses available in 2026.

With a bit of luck, you might see me at ALM at some point in 2026.

Theme: Happy Swing by Serge Quadrado Music—Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

Theme: Happy Swing by Serge Quadrado Music—Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

Interested in learning more? Fresh Economic Thinking runs in-person and online workshops to help your organisation dig into the economic issues you face and learn powerful insights.

Enquire about FET workshops

Discussion about this video

