FET #67: The story of building a new academy for free thinkers, in a castle, X-Men style

Previously, I have described an educational experiment happening in a castle in Belgium, called Academia Libera Mentis (ALM). It is run by my friend and co-author, Paul Frijters, with his wife Erika Turkstra, and alongside Gigi Foster and many others.

In this episode, we discuss the story of this endeavour, as told in the upcoming book Minds that Dare. You can read about the trials and tribulations of this educational endeavour at the ALM substack.

Check out the ALM website and the courses available in 2026.

With a bit of luck, you might see me at ALM at some point in 2026.

