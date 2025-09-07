Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
drsmithy's avatar
drsmithy
15h

"But when a chart shows something terrible about Kids These Days!, you should be sniffing very hard for something dodgy."

Needs its own Appendix added to "How to lie with Statistics".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Esquatcho's avatar
Esquatcho
17h

My favourite is the non-zero axis intercept to make small changes look critical

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Cameron Murray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture