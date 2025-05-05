Fresh Economic Thinking

Md Nadim Ahmed
> The seven-year gap between when you can spend all your super (age 60) and get the age pension (age 67), encourages people to stop working earlier, spend their super on travel, home renovations, cars and caravans, or on their children, and then get the age pension when they turn 67.

I can't believe the means testing for the aged pension is this shit.

lets assume that we abolish the superannuation system entirely, do we still means test the aged pension? Or we make it universal like other high income countries? As you said retirees are generally richer than the young. Even in the current system, the means testing for the aged pension is shit.

Personally I would have also liked to means test Medicare since that is also a transfer of money from the young to the old.

Alex Ghiculescu
I have seen a few politicians on the right arguing similar things, though not from major parties.

A claim they also make is that you can't really talk about removing compulsory superannuation without understanding the political realities of the system. In effect, if you control such enormous amounts of capital then you have enormous influence. For example AustralianSuper has 341B under management. Its CEO and Chairman look to be (from a quick wikipedia glance) similarly politically aligned.

I haven't dug into (or thought about) this extensively myself, but wondering if you have any thoughts?

