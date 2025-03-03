How Australia's electricity market got POLITICAL and cost us BILLIONS
Why didn't our experts get the same answers as those abroad on the cheapest way to generate and distribute electricity?
Australians will pay hundreds of billions of dollars for new investment in the electricity grid—generation, transmission, firming and stability services—over the coming decade via their electricity bills or via taxes.
Breaking down how much of this investment is necessary regardless of generation type (e.g. coal, gas, renewables, or even nuclear) and how…