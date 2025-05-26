Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noah Caldwell-Gatsos's avatar
Noah Caldwell-Gatsos
May 29

This theory seems like it requires developers to be able to costlessly hold onto land indefinitely, which isn't realistic for most developers who use leveraged financing and face interest payments, face carrying costs like property taxes/ongoing site security, and would encounter capital constraints when they go to their next deal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Cameron Murray and others
Christopher's avatar
Christopher
May 26

I wonder to what extent housing is usually tied up with community/whanau and forms the basis for communal goods is missing from this picture - this is how the majority of home owners view housing, rather than a thing to be bought and sold.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Cameron Murray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture