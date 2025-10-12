FET #62: Does economic complexity mean good jobs and high wages?

Regular co-host Jonathan Gadir pushes back on my claim that Australia’s economic complexity is fine. Can a more complex economy generate better job choices and higher wages? Is it really okay to outsource the production of fundamental ingredients to a modern economy to other nations? Is Cameron just spouting nonsense neoclassical economics?

Tune in to hear these questions answered, and find the original article here for paid FET subscribers:

As always, please like, share, comment, and subscribe. Thanks for your support. You can find Fresh Economic Thinking on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Theme: Happy Swing by Serge Quadrado Music—Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

Interested in learning more? Fresh Economic Thinking runs in-person and online workshops to help your organisation dig into the economic issues you face and learn powerful insights.

Enquire about FET workshops

Share