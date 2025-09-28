Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

FET #61: How investment returns shape housing markets with Mike Fellman

Ignoring the housing assets fit into the broader asset market environment can lead astray analysis on what determines why new homes are built
Sep 28, 2025
Too often, the public debate about housing focuses on costs and ignores investment returns to property owners.

Mike Fellman was an economist at Freddie Mac and is now a property investor. He explains in this conversation how important the investment dynamics in housing are for understanding what gets built where.

Find Mike on Twitter/X here and read his “thread of threads” that explains many of the misperceptions about the financial drivers of housing markets here.

Theme: Happy Swing by Serge Quadrado Music—Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

