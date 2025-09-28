FET #61: How investment returns shape housing markets with Mike Fellman

Too often, the public debate about housing focuses on costs and ignores investment returns to property owners.

Mike Fellman was an economist at Freddie Mac and is now a property investor. He explains in this conversation how important the investment dynamics in housing are for understanding what gets built where.

Find Mike on Twitter/X here and read his “thread of threads” that explains many of the misperceptions about the financial drivers of housing markets here.

As always, please like, share, comment, and subscribe. Thanks for your support. You can find Fresh Economic Thinking on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Theme: Happy Swing by Serge Quadrado Music—Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

Interested in learning more? Fresh Economic Thinking runs in-person and online workshops to help your organisation dig into the economic issues you face and learn powerful insights.

Enquire about FET workshops

Share