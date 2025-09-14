FET #60: The shakedown business

How do organisations that emerge to help people end up degrading over time and becoming a plain old shakedown?

That’s the topic I discuss with regular co-host Jonathan Gadir.

Although we don’t mention it, my book Rigged, co-authored with Paul Frijters, explains many of the economic mechanisms behind the degradation of institutions into what could be described as a rent-seeking mafia.

