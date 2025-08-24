FET #59: Unlearning Economics explains the rent control taboo

Will rent control destroy your city? Or is this a slogan economists use to signal their tribal allegiance?

Cahal Moran, aka Unlearning Economics, discusses his intellectual journey into economics and the discovery of many shortcomings of how economics is taught and practised.

Cahal’s latest Current Affairs article is called Rent Control is Fine, Actually.

Watch all his YouTube videos here, and find his terrific video on rent control we discussed here.

