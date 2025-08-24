Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

FET #59: Unlearning Economics explains the rent control taboo

Cahal Moran explains the strange ways economists go about their analysis of taboo issues like rent control
Cameron Murray
Aug 24, 2025
Will rent control destroy your city? Or is this a slogan economists use to signal their tribal allegiance?

Cahal Moran, aka Unlearning Economics, discusses his intellectual journey into economics and the discovery of many shortcomings of how economics is taught and practised.

Cahal’s latest Current Affairs article is called Rent Control is Fine, Actually.

Watch all his YouTube videos here, and find his terrific video on rent control we discussed here.

Theme: Happy Swing by Serge Quadrado Music—Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

