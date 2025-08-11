FET #56: How to beat the "cost of living crisis" and get financially independent

With all the cost-of-living crisis talk these days, you might wonder if it is possible for young Aussies to get ahead financially. But there is a group of people out there winning the financial game of life with their approach to financial independence.

The perfect guest to discuss personal financial habits is Matt, who runs the Aussie Firebug website, where he documents his journey of to financial independence, retire early (FIRE). It is well worth checking out if financial independence is on your agenda.

A couple of years back, Matt hosted a debate between me and Scott Phillips on superannuation, which you can listen to in two parts below.

As a financially independent person, Matt was able to start multiple businesses, one of which is a co-working business called The Collective Co-space. You can find it here.

