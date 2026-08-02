Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Practical Economics's avatar
Practical Economics
5d

Great perspective, Cameron. I never thought of housing supply in these terms.

Intuitively, I still think there is more to solving that puzze. Like, in physical terms, how about renting vs. buying? Why some people "sacrifice" their lifestyle and rather than trading their house, opt to buy one for renting to others? Why some locations have excess supply while others excess demand that can only be fulfilled at much higher price? Etc.

Reply
Share
zack d's avatar
zack d
5d

you are 100% right, building homes has very little to do with housing supply and even less with changing supply-demand balance

It should also be pointed out that equally, housing demand has very little to do with demand for homes as places for living

It all comes from the fact that housing is a natural monopoly (even in the most construction liberal places)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cameron Murray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture