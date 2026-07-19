Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

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zack d's avatar
zack d
7h

you are 100% right that high prices make homes more expensive and not the other way around

there is another unintuitive thing happening: higher prices cause more construction

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PJC's avatar
PJC
8h

God Bless Cameron. Doing God’s work. Go here to get the March 10, 2026 Palo Alto Policy & Services Committee staff report. First, be careful. It’s a huge packet in a single .pdf. No I'm not spamming the site. But know that this is a .pdf download not a web site.

https://cityofpaloalto.primegov.com/Public/CompiledDocument?meetingTemplateId=18366&compileOutputType=1

Item 2 is a staff report and economic study to determine where multi-family housing is feasible and/or where it could be made feasible as a matter of policy. The staff report precedes the EPS economic study in the packet.

The study uses an RLV methodology, and makes findings that make me and Cameron grin. Office is usually always the so-called highest-and-best-use. Where housing is the clear winner, it is for lower density housing ("townhomes.") Mult-family housing comes in third. (Table 8).

The pro formas for real sites are also vetted by local developers. These outcomes are not applicable to every real sub-market of every city, but this confirms that the methods, and analysis Cameron is using are real and valid, and sometimes non-intuitive outcomes are still so-called "highest and best use."

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