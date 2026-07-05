FET #78: Reddit finance discovers superannuation's failures, plus Reddit responses and a note on One Nation

Regular co-host Jonathan Gadir encounters a heated debate on the AusFinance subreddit about the merits of Australia’s superannuation system, something Cameron often raises.

Also, we comment on the emergence of culture within subreddits and respond to some of the comments on Reddit about Cameron’s work. The rise of Pauline Hanson and One Nation becomes somehow relevant to the whole conversation too!

Enjoy this chat and leave a comment with your thoughts.

Starting next week at FET is a four-part analysis that I hope will become a reference point for understanding key concepts related to housing production.

Why a feasible change of use is different from commercial feasibility How prices determine the cost of building new homes via choices of density and quality Housing supply is not new housing production Why landbanking is a normal market outcome of balancing present and future housing

As always, please like, share, comment, and subscribe. Thanks for your support. You can find Fresh Economic Thinking on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Theme: Happy Swing by Serge Quadrado Music—Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

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