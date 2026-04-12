FET #74: How to think about scenarios in the Iran as an economist and scientist, with Paul Frijters

Economics can be thought of as the study of human conflict. Prices are one way to settle conflicts over who gets what.

So how does an economist think about war, and emergent cultural and political forces that create conflicts amongst groups?

Paul Frijters runs Academia Libera Mentis, a new education institution for minds that dare. He documents this grand education experiment here at his Subtack.

Paul and I go way back. Paul was my PhD supervisor, and we co-wrote Rigged, a book that dives deep into the way political favouritism operates in Australia. He has studied the way human societies function, particularly how the underlying emotional drivers of greed and love generate loyal groups as well as fierce competition.

He even has a book with Gigi Foster about that called An Economic Theory of Greed, Love, Groups, and Networks.

This underlying understanding of humanity should be extremely helpful for assessing potential scenarios in major global events, like the war in Iran. Although I am very much on board with the economic thinking about greed, love and groups, I am very much in the dark about the history and current tensions driving this new conflict in the Middle East.

Paul has recently lived in Saudi Arabia and has been studying the region in detail. So enjoy this chat and keep in mind how things have unfolded between when we recorded, on 16th March, and what is happening when you listen to it.

You can find Paul’s academy website with details of upcoming open days and events here.

As always, please like, share, comment, and subscribe. Thanks for your support. You can find Fresh Economic Thinking on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Theme: Happy Swing by Serge Quadrado Music—Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

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