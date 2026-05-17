FET #75: Inheritance taxes seem fair, but policing them seems unfair. Why?

This week, regular co-host Jonathan Gadir is back to discuss inheritance taxes.

Are they the fairest tax that helps everyone start life on a more even footing? Or are they a nightmare of rules that require intrusive monitoring of gifts and that destroy family businesses?

We take some initial steps towards understanding how much tax revenue is possible, the problems involved, and the intergenerational issues at play.

An article of mine from 2014 on inheritance taxes is here.

And a link to The Australia Institute report we mentioned on inheritance taxes and gift duties is here.

Don’t forget that I am hosting a Land and Housing Economics workshop in Brisbane on 9-10th June 2026. Find out more here and come along to get into the weeds on property economics.

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