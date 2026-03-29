FET #73: Steve Keen on why economists are often blind to the macro cycle (plus housing and more)

One of the most requested guests on FET has been Professor Steve Keen. Steve has been a student of economics since the 1970s, and a critic of the oversimplifications of the neoclassical economic school. He was an academic at the University of Western Sydney for many years, and Head of School at Kingston University in the mid-2010s.

One thing Steve taught me is to really think about the hidden assumptions in our economic models, which has been extremely valuable to me during my economic journey.

Our conversation starts with Steve’s concerns about the Vietnam War draft, and moves on to his epiphanies about what was missing from economics education. We discuss his attempts to model the key insights of Hyman Minsky about the economic behaviour that generates macroeconomic cycles, and the state of the economic debate.

Oh, and we talk about the very controversial issue of money creation by banks and the public Treasury!

Find Steve’s YouTube channel here.

Steve’s Debunking Economics podcast is here.

And of course, Steve writes on Substack at Building a New Economics, which is where you can find his latest writings and conversations.

As always, please like, share, comment, and subscribe. Thanks for your support. You can find Fresh Economic Thinking on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Theme: Happy Swing by Serge Quadrado Music—Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

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