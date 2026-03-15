FET #72: Jim Penman on zoning, politics and fertility

Most Aussie’s know Jim Penman’s face from the side of green trailers dragged through the suburbs as his franchisees mow lawns.

But Jim is more than a businessman.

He has written multiple books, has a PhD, and will run for election in Northcote, Victoria with the Libertarian party in November 2026.

I wanted to find out what motivated Jim to run for politics, ask him about where he sees government waste and interference reducing our quality of life, and of course broach the topic of fertility, which he has a unique view on.

It turns out that zoning and planning regulations are a big deal for Jim. Although we weren’t able to agree on much about this topic, we were able to break apart why our views differed.

Find out more about Jim, his books, and try chatting with “AI Jim” at his website, jimpenman.com.au. Find him on X/Twitter here, and pre-order his new book Birth Rate Crisis here.

Don’t forget about my upcoming Land and Housing Economics workshop on 9th and 10th June in Brisbane. Tickets here. PDF flyer attached below

Ground Rules Workshop Flyer 2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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