Aug 26

Great summary. Clear and concise as always.

This really nails it: "Filtering seems to be controversial because it touches on the fact that many of the housing issues that concern us are about the distribution of income and wealth, not the quantity of homes."

I wish people would reframe housing affordability as "poverty". We used to use that word. We no longer do.

As your example shows, fixing the housing market (in your example, somehow enabling two more homes) might not fix the housing problem (overcrowding).

But fixing inequality would fix it.

If fixing the market doesn't fix the problem, but fixing inequality does, it it a problem of markets or inequality?

Let me stray into political science. My guess is that poverty was reframed as a housing market problem to dupe the left into supporting reforms that work for vested interests but not for the left's traditional constituency, the poor.

1d

I see the filtering argument being used to say, essentially,

"New luxury homes create affordable housing. We don't need affordable housing programs. Stop complaining that all the new housing is large and expensive."

e.g. https://www.huduser.gov/portal/periodicals/cityscape/vol25num3/ch6.pdf

