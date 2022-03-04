NZ protests and High Court ruling

New Zealand's protests and High Court ruling overturning some vaccine mandates. We get an update from Ani O'Brien, Digital Editor of independent media site The Platform NZ
Ani is civil liberties-focused and also a self-described lesbian radical feminist.
