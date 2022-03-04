Fresh Economic Thinking

NZ protests and High Court ruling
NZ protests and High Court ruling

Cameron Murray
Mar 04, 2022

New Zealand's protests and High Court ruling overturning some vaccine mandates. We get an update from Ani O'Brien, Digital Editor of independent media site The Platform NZ

Ani is civil liberties-focused and also a self-described lesbian radical feminist.

