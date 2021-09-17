Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking
Fresh Economic Thinking
James Allan: the case against bills of rights
0:00
-37:10

James Allan: the case against bills of rights

Cameron Murray's avatar
Cameron Murray
Sep 17, 2021

Professor James Allan has dedicated his career to arguing that legal human rights protections are a really bad idea. With civil liberties taking a battering in Australia under covid, has he changed his mind? Jonathan and Parnell ask the tough questions about travel bans and all the rest.   James Allan's bio   This paper makes the case against Australia's lockdowns:    Email us: loosecannonpod@gmail.com

Parnell on Twitter: @parnellpalme

Theme: Mountains All Around Us by Scott Holmes Music under Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cameron Murray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture