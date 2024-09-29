What unexpected topics ALWAYS repeat in the newspaper headlines?
A look at the newspaper front pages over the decades and which topics seems to repeat, and repeat, and repeat
As regular FET readers would know, my Dad, Keith Murray, died in May this year. I wrote about him here.
Cleaning out his house I found a compilation of newspaper front pages from 1933 to 1988 for The Courier Mail in Queensland. There were some fascinating repeating themes and thought you might enjoy a glimpse into the topics that seem to repeat on the ne…