FET #80: Why are the experts now speaking up about Artificial Intelligence (AI) risks?

In the past few weeks, some of the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) experts have spoken up about the risks of letting AI models loose. Whether that is hijacking our heavily connected communications and infrastructure systems or triggering further geopolitical conflict, handing over decision-making to a tool that lacks human reasoning poses risks that are hard for us to even contemplate.

A group of experts has started pushing for a treaty to limit such risks with their AI 2040 Plan.

Here’s a recent NYT podcast on the topic, and another informative interview is here.

I asked Jonathan about the infamous “Hugging Face” attack by a group of AI agents and how that signals the unpredictability of AI choice when not constrained by the unwritten and internal rules of human cooperation.

One thing I didn’t get to discuss more with Jonathan was the type of basic economic sense check I usually make. For example, the AI 2040 Plan lists as its fourth risk that AI takes everyone’s jobs. But economists know that technology that replaces work will itself create new work opportunities. And we weren’t able to discuss the upside either—what if the most powerful AI agents realise that if humans stop fighting wars amongst their tribes and learn to cooperate better, we will build them more data centres?

I’m always the optimist!

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