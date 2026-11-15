Housing and construction prices rising? Try Productivity™

Construction prices rising? Have you tried Productivity™?

Sounds great to me!

Productivity is an economic term we use to describe the process of the same number of people being able to produce more goods and services in a given period of time. The term doesn’t tell us how to become able to produce more stuff.

Productivity™ is different to the economic term. It is a political phase used to deflect from facing real trade-offs or policy changes that might create losers as well as winners.

Here is Claire O’Neil, Australia’s Housing Minister, using Productivity™ exactly in this way.

Our focus is on delivering our election commitment — five per cent deposits and 100k homes for first buyers. And, tackling our drive towards building 1.2 million homes around the country by focusing on stagnant construction Productivity™.

Here is David Janetzki, Queensland Treasurer, doing the same.

The decade of declining construction Productivity™ has reduced housing affordability and increased the cost of vital infrastructure projects…

And here is Andrew Leigh, Assistant Minister for Productivity, doing it.

That’s not just a housing shortfall – it’s a Productivity™ failure.

I find it useful to replace the political phrase Productivity™ with Magic Beans™. Declining construction Productivity™ becomes Declining construction Magic Beans™. And this new phrase communicates as much information as the old one.

Is this too cynical?

Maybe. But my experience with the state of the conversation and analysis on construction productivity suggests not. Trends come and go about what Magic Beans™ really means, depending on the political appetites of the day.

I have written three deep dives into this topic in the past couple of years here at FET.

The video above is a presentation I made a few weeks back, laying out many of the conceptual problems being made in the fun political game of blaming construction Magic Beans™ Producitivity™ for the price of homes.

Enjoy.

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Timestamps

0:00 Intro

2:15 What the nerds are saying

8:00 Is the data plausible?

8:45 The history of mismeasuring productivity

10:11 The two arguments are 1) productivity in decline, and 2) this is causing high home prices

11:50 The evidence of productivity in decline and why it doesn’t make sense

18:30 Prefabrication can make measured construction productivity worse

19:12 More productive doesn’t mean lower price, instead it means denser, bigger, better, and more expensive homes

23:16 Recap and wrap up

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