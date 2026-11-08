FET #83: Ad hoc rebates are a stupid way to help households

If there are widespread concerns about inflation raising the cost of living, should governments provide ad hoc subsidies for things like energy, transport, fuel and so on?

Nicholas Tarrant from Policy Institute Australia says, “No!”

His latest report is entitled Hit and miss: Who benefits from state concessions and cost-of-living support?

He looks at $12 billion of ad hoc subsidies provided by Australian governments, predominantly the states, which is about $1,100 per household per year.

Starts tomorrow! A few seats still available. Ground Rules: Land and Housing Economics for Professionals Put that professional development budget to work with the FET Land and Housing Economics workshop in Melbourne on 10-11th November. This two-day workshop is crafted for smart researchers, policy analysts, economists and planners who want to truly understand how land and housing markets work. This course may be eligible for CPD points from your professional Institute. Please check directly with them. There is a great group of attendees, and tickets are still available here (email me for a ticket invoice for bank payment if you prefer). More details here.

Donate to FET

Why does this matter?

Because these ad hoc subsidies end up targeted at certain households in very strange ways.

The image below shows that a retiree in Western Australia who owns a $3 million home and has $500,000 in super will get $2,800 in these state subsidies for fuel, energy, transport and more. But a single working mother with no car and few assets gets only $1,500 in such ad hoc benefits.

So if the most well-off groups are getting these “cost-of-living relief” subsidies, then do they even do what they are intended to do?

Put Fresh Economic Thinking to Work Why a paid subscription matters A paid subscriber to FET wants intellectual challenge. They don’t want someone to write what they already think. They want insights that are hard to get elsewhere and a public debate that is intellectually honest, not tribal. Subscribing is a vote for independence — you're saying I want Cameron Murray to have the financial freedom to investigate things that other economists won’t. If that sounds like you, and you get value from the research and analysis published here, I’d appreciate your financial support. A fresh economic consultancy Most economic consultancies begin with the conclusion a client wants. They sell institutional credibility and a report. I sell economic thinking. If your organisation has a difficult economic question, a policy argument that needs testing, or a problem where you want to get beyond the usual consultant consensus, I’d like to hear from you. FET consulting enquiry FET also provides custom economics training, presentations and workshops for organisations that want their people to understand the economics behind the issues they work on. If there are economic concepts, debates, or blind spots your team needs a genuine handle on, then please reach out. FET custom training

As always, please like, share, comment, and subscribe. Thanks for your support. You can find Fresh Economic Thinking on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Share