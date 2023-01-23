Why did the rent-to-income ratio rise in the 1980s but stay flat ever since?
Because of compositional changes that led to fewer tenants paying below market rents.
I’ve previously argued that the market equilibrium for housing rents is at a fixed proportion of household income.
A flat rent-to-income ratio is common in many countries since the 1990s. But prior to that, rent-to-income ratios were much lower. They grew substantially during the 1980s before flattening out. I speculated about why that was the case.
I sus…