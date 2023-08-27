The Auckland upzoning myth: Response to comments
We identified three major flaws in a landmark paper about the construction effects of upzoning. No-one disagreed with these flaws. Now we respond to three new questions.
A widely cited paper in the zoning and housing supply debate is The impact of upzoning on housing construction in Auckland by Ryan Greenaway-McGrevy and Peter Phillips (GMP), published in the Journal of Urban Economics (free version here).
It’s a popular reference for claims that city-wide upzoning boosts new housing supply.
Our last post in June laid out…