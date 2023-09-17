Removing stamp duty is now claimed to miraculously boost homeownership
A new paper finds that removing stamp duty could boost homeownership, ignoring the New Zealand experience where the opposite occurred.
Stamp duty is a state tax on property transactions levied at a few per cent of the value of the trade, with higher rates applying to higher-value trades.
One of the most popular tax reforms in Australia is to remove stamp duty and enact a broader land value tax, which is an annual tax levied on the assessed land value for each property, traded or not. It…