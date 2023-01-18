Can removing stamp duty "free up" homes by encouraging retirees to downsize?
Not really. Even the very best outcome is to bring forward in time relocations that will happen with 100% certainty anyway.
A few things this week got me thinking again about stamp duty, the tax levied on buyers of property assets.
First was the NSW government enacting their policy of First Home Buyer Choice, whereby first home buyers can choose whether to pay the stamp duty on their purchase or an ongoing property tax. The two payment options are designed to have an equival…