Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Gambles's avatar
Paul Gambles
Jul 31, 2023

Great piece Cameron

I think that this is part of the whole process described by Chomsky in 'The Common Good'

“The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum....”

identity politics and labelling are inevitable consequences?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paolo's avatar
Paolo
Jul 31, 2023

Hi Cameron, great article. My view is that all the 'ism' and 'ist' labels have limited utility and may be useful only as has some analytical tool that is looking to either do a historical socio-political analysis or as an easy to remember label for rolled up socio-demographic factors. Other than that they are worse than misleading in current political and economic debate. If you were forced to be labeled I would have thought being called a 'Confirmist' would be a harsh put down and might opt for something like 'Rationalist' or even 'Academic'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Cameron Murray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture