Neil Flanagan
Sep 1, 2024

"But where does the impulse to sacrifice for the sake of sacrifice come from?"

According to the philosopher Tim Dean - How we become human - it stems from a long held religious belief he called "costly signally". Thus the more costly it is to give something up or do something (sacrifice), then the more we are impressed with that faith, which then forms a bond of trust or kinship around that particular faith [pp. 130-32].

Thus, that why I think our belief that somehow we will all becomes greenies or address climate change is somewhat doomed. We humans are not prepared to make these costly sacrifices. We might engage in some form of environmental virtue signaling from time to time, but when it comes to the really hard or costly stuff - then we shirk away from it. One of my political rules of thumb is Green issues predominate when the economy is good, but drop well down the list of concerns when the economy turns bad.

Ken Willett
Sep 2, 2024

The "impulse to sacrifice" could have four sources:

* a genuine desire to help other people because it feels like the right thing to do

* positive feelings that derive from making an effort to help others in combination with an expectation that helping will make a real difference

* observation of beneficial effects of previous helping activities by self or others, which support the first and second sources

* a desire to be seen to be doing something perceived to be good for others.

In each case, anticipated private benefits would exceed private costs.

In the first, second and third cases, EXPECTED social benefits should exceed social costs. However, helping may sometimes hurt. Those being helped may become dependent on help and/or lose their autonomy. Then, REALISED benefits to recipients may be undermined and helpers may become disillusioned, diminishing social benefits or raising social costs.

In the fourth case, social costs might exceed social benefits, because observers could be upset by the perceived hypocrisy of those attempting to signal their virtue and virtue signallers' own satisfaction may be diminished by their behaviour.

I can't think of cases in which people sacrifice for the sake of sacrifice, except out of fear. However, I don't think that can be called sacrifice or sacrifice for sacrifice's sake.

Unfortunately, because of the public good aspects and free-rider phenomenon associated with tackling wicked problems like climate change, microplastic pollution, traffic congestion, and appalling inequality, there is too little sacrifice to help others from a social perspective.

