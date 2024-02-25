Fresh Economic Thinking

Good post. I'd add that while MMT may be technically coherent as a description of how sovereign currency issuance works, it provides no real policy guidance on its own — as you note. The problem is that its most vocal promoters aren't really interested in the accounting mechanics; they're using it as intellectual cover for an expansionary spending agenda. During the recent inflation spike, rather than acknowledging any demand-side component, many MMT-adjacent commentators pivoted to blaming "corporate greed" and monopoly mark-ups. In Australia, this translated into political pressure on the ACCC to pursue the major grocery chains — a spectacle that generated plenty of headlines but little actual evidence of systemic price gouging.

The deeper issue MMT ignores is that government is systematically worse at allocating resources than markets. When spending is explicitly directed at labour-intensive sectors to shore up voter blocs rather than productivity, the result is a structural drag on economic output. And this isn't merely theoretical — since the GFC, Australian consumption has increasingly been propped up by subsidised non-market spending in housing, aged care, childcare, and the NDIS. These aren't investments that expand productive capacity; they're transfers that sustain demand while the underlying supply-side weaknesses go unaddressed.

This connects to a broader point I've been thinking about. I recently spoke with some environmentalist friends who insist they don't want people to be poorer — they just want humanity to consume fewer resources. But this distinction collapses under scrutiny. Money is, at its core, a claim on resources. If your dollars progressively command fewer real goods and services, the currency becomes worthless. You can't simultaneously maintain living standards and restrict the energy and resource base that underpins them. The MMT framing, ironically, should make anyone more sceptical of progressive policies — carbon restrictions, limits on fossil fuels, barriers to nuclear — that constrain the productive capacity required to give government spending any real meaning in the first place.

I don't know where this fits with MMT but Kocherlakota's idea that "Money is Memory" totally fascinated me when I stumbled on it several years ago.

https://www.minneapolisfed.org/research/staff-reports/money-is-memory

