Consulting and Speaking

Put Fresh Economic Thinking to Work

A fresh economic consultancy

Most economic consultancies begin with the conclusion a client wants. They sell institutional credibility and a report.

We sell fresh thinking and fearless economics.

If your organisation has a difficult economic question, a policy argument that needs testing, or a problem where you want to get beyond the usual consultant consensus, we would like to hear from you.

FET consulting enquiry

FET also provides custom economics training, presentations and workshops for organisations that want their people to understand the economics behind the issues they work on.

If there are economic concepts, debates, or blind spots your team needs a genuine handle on, then please reach out.

FET custom training

Speaking and other events

Need fresh ideas and fearless straight talking? Get in touch for keynote speeches, panels, or other event contributions from the team.

FET speaking enquiry

Team

Cameron Murray

Global housing economics and corruption expert with experience working in property development, academia, and state government.

Cameron’s advice is routinely sought out for policy reviews and hearings about land and resource taxation, housing supply and affordability, and anti-corruption measures. He has authored two popular books, Rigged (with Paul Frijters) and The Great Housing Hijack.

Tim Helm

National expert in the economics of land and property taxation, former Director of Research and Policy at Prosper Australia, former Victorian Treasury and EY.

Tim’s recent work for Prosper Australia (2023 to 2026) included authoring public reports on value capture (and the LVC), the tax system drivers of vacant property, rental market dynamics, and tax system reform, including stamp duty to land tax transition models. He has prepared submissions for public inquiries in relation to local government funding, infrastructure funding, housing supply, value capture and tax reform. He has worked closely with numerous MPs, departments and ministerial staff to provide private advice on policy proposals in development.

His earlier freelance work included providing independent expert advice on tax reform to the NSW Review of Federal Financial Relations (2020) and advising Auckland Council on infrastructure contributions reform. Tim’s work for EY (2015 to 2017) included engagements relating to infrastructure funding and value capture for Victorian, NSW, and Commonwealth government agencies.

Tim teaches PIA’s “Property taxation for planners” professional development course.

Recent clients

Auckland Council

Prosper Australia

The Wilderness Society

Shelter NSW

Alastair Swayn Foundation

As always, please like, share, comment, and subscribe. Thanks for your support. You can find Fresh Economic Thinking on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

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