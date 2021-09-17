Cameron Murray questions lockdown

What damage is being done by the harsh covid lockdowns in Australia? Economist Dr Cameron Murray, author of "Game of Mates", talks about the 'longevity machine' that is everyday life and how we are crushing it. Are we in a covid panic without a proper analysis of costs and benefits?
https://www.fresheconomicthinking.com/2021/08/covid-logic-vs-public-health-army.html
Cameron's Twitter: @DrCameronMurray
Email us: loosecannonpod@gmail.com
Parnell on Twitter: @parnellpalme
Theme: Mountains All Around Us by Scott Holmes Music under Creative Commons Licence CC BY-NC 4.0