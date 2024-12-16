We're at the TAX BREAKS stage of the PROPERTY CYCLE
We've used monetary policy to try and stop homes being built. Now, those losing out are blaming charges that fund infrastructure and want a bail out.
As I explained in The Great Housing Hijack, property markets go in cycles and policy debates follow behind.
We are now at the point of the cycle where we debate taxes on new development levied to help fund associated infrastructure—infrastructure charges, developer charges, or impact fees.
Although the policy debate is resurfacing in Australia too, Canad…