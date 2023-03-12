Since families share economic resources, does it matter if men earn more than women, or vice-versa?
Looking at the spending side of the household ledger, not just the income side, changes how we analyse the issue
The highest paid models are all women, who make 10x more than men1
The most likely person to die at their workplace is a man, who is 10x more likely2
Men pay more tax than women and receive less income support3
Women aged 20 and under earn more per hour than men in Australia, and women aged under 30 earn more than men in the UK4
Women are now more likely to att…