Property taxes reduce housing asset prices but don't make housing cheaper
Comparing home prices across cities with different property tax regimes is tricky
Low housing asset prices and low price-to-income ratios in many 'lightly regulated’ cities in the United States, such as Houston, Texas, are often cited as evidence of how tight zoning regulations increase home prices.
There are two major conceptual problems with such comparisons.
First, the price of an asset, like a home, is determined by its net cash …