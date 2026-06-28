Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

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Ken Willett's avatar
Ken Willett
2dEdited

Cameron and Tim

I am pleased that you have provided a submission to the Productivity Commission explaining the importance of applying real options thinking to housing and land markets. It is amazing that so few economists in places like the Productivity Commission and other government departments and institutions have not applied the real options thinking of Avinish Dixit and Robert Pindyck (Investment Under Uncertainty, 1994) and Mason Gaffney (Extractive Resources and Taxation, 1967) to analysis of housing, land, and natural resource exploration and extraction issues.

PC people picked it up from my writings in PC reports 35 and 10-15 years ago in relation to exploration and extraction, but clearly that work has been missed/forgotten by the current crew and/or they did not realise that real options thinking should be applied to land use as well as exploration and extraction.

My only concern with your PC submission is that some parts of it could have been explained more clearly. I understand the real options thinking of Gaffney and Dixit and Pindyck, but still had trouble with your wording in some places. It either could have been expressed more clearly or my understanding is lacking or both. I will read it again.

It will be interesting to read what the PC has to say in its report.

Ken Willett

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Grant Coble-Neal's avatar
Grant Coble-Neal
2dEdited

For utility planners having a good forecast model of housing formation is essential. Two key parameters are population growth and housing occupancy. Behind these are economic parameters such as GDP per capita, mining investment growth (a WA thing), factors that could influence housing affordability. The big issue is there can be a lot of forecasting error in all this. So planners tend to overestimate the requirements because underestimating can be more costly- at least politically. This could be a source of why we perpetually have housing shortages.

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