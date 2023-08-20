You get a rental inquiry. And you get a rental inquiry. We all get a rental inquiry!
Will a thousand rental inquiries make homes cheap? Probably not.
As I write, Australia’s federal senate is conducting an inquiry into “The Worsening Rental Crisis in Australia” while Victoria’s parliament is having an Inquiry into the rental and housing affordability crisis in Victoria.
How many rental inquiries will be enough?
I wrote a submission to the federal inquiry. You can download a PDF version below. I’ve als…