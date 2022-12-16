Ownership illusions: Private and public businesses
Part 2: Why is the value of business ownership ignored for public owners, while this same value is a prized economic metric for private owners?
Read Part 1 of this four-part series at the link below.
In case you missed it, I have a new working paper out with co-author Tim Helm, entitled Ownership Illusions: When ownership really matters for economic analysis. In the paper, we look at four situations where failure to recognise the structure of ownership leads economic analysis astray.
Today, I wan…