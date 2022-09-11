Over 2,600 apply to Australia's COVID vaccine injury compensation scheme
New data from a Freedom of Information request show that 2,622 have lodged claims in Australia's compensation scheme for harm due to the COVID vaccine. That's 1 in 7,700 vaccine recipients.
I took the COVID vaccine. The best information I had suggested that the harms were small and the social and mobility costs high. But I didn’t allow my sons to have it.
My family have since all had COVID at least once. We’ve all had many worse respiratory infections.
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