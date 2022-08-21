Another superannuation lie
It doesn't smooth lifecycle income. It makes you poorer when you are young and poor and richer when you are old and rich.
Here’s a look at my super balance from a month back.
In the past couple of years, next to nothing but fees and losses.
I could have used the extra money in the two years, with a young family and a mortgage. I am in my peak spending years, but not yet in my peak earning years.
The thing is, compulsory superannuation doesn’t do one of the main things it is…