Fresh Economic Thinking

Fresh Economic Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jesse's avatar
Jesse
Mar 12, 2024

Raises an interesting question of whether cheaper childcare (the current policy focus) is an inferior pursuit to just reducing the EMTRs and raising the payments for families with children of childcare age.

Although I also understand there's some sort of big literature on the benefits of early childhood education and some countries like France go down the path of making that free. So not sure how that plays out in those competing policy priorities

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Cameron Murray
drsmithy's avatar
drsmithy
Mar 3, 2024

Put this on your twitter post but I thought I'd put it here. Might be clearer to explain with more space.

Wouldn't a UBI translate into, essentially, a wage subsidy for businesses ? Doesn't it effectively absolve business of its (admittedly shaky) social contract to pay liveable wages ?

Eg: someone is working a low-skill job on, say, $50k/yr and getting by. A $30k UBI comes in. Their employers fires them, then rehires them for $20k, which when added to the $30k UBI leaves them in a net unchanged position.

The employer, however, has saved $30k (simplistically) off their salary costs for every worker they can do this with.

(For the sake of argument ignore the legally questionable fire/rehire process.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Cameron Murray
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture